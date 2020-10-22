UofSC to schedule ‘wellness holidays’ instead of Spring Break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina officials said Thursday the school will not schedule spring break in its spring academic calendar.
Provost William F. Tate IV said the university’s medical team and epidemiologist view “the wide spread of our student population for departures such as spring break to be one of our greatest risks.”
Instead of a traditional spring break, UofSC’s spring calendar will include “an equivalent number of ‘wellness days’” spread out through the semester, Tate said.
“The approach is supported by medical science and allows for students and faculty to get breaks while curbing the type of extended travel that leads to increased viral spread,” Tate said in a message to the school. “This also aligns UofSC with many other universities nationwide, including eight other schools in the Southeastern Conference, that have already announced they are forgoing a traditional spring break.”
Classes will begin for the spring semester on Jan. 11. The calendar only listed four Wellness Holidays, on Feb. 25, March 12, March 30 and April 21.
“I certainly understand your disappointment with this announcement,” Tate said. “However, I, and the medical community, firmly believe it is the right thing to do in light of the unprecedented worldwide pandemic.”
The calendar states no classes, assignments or tests will be due on holidays.
The news from UofSC comes the same day Clemson University announced it would return to online instruction after Thanksgiving.
