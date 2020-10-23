10 Colleton Co. students in quarantine after 2 teachers test positive for COVID-19

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teachers at Cottageville Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, and now 10 students as well as one staff member are in quarantine.
The two employees have not been at the school since Friday, Oct. 16 and got their positive test results on Wednesday, the school district confirmed.
Colleton County School Board Member William Bowman represents this area.
“We had one support staff member who had to be quarantined as well as ten students that may have come in contact with those two teachers," Bowman said. “Cottageville Elementary was one of our schools that had not previously had any positive cases, and I was really, really saddened to hear the virus has taken a toll in our district."
The rooms where those teachers worked have been deep cleaned and are currently not being used by any other students or employees, spokesperson Sean Gruber said. All schools are cleaned every day and deep cleaned on Wednesdays.
None of the students or teachers identified as close contacts have tested positive as of Friday.
“If you do not hear from us, you’re not a close contact," Gruber said. "If you are a close contact, we are going to contact you immediately, as soon as the contact tracing comes through.”
“One thing I want parents to be assured of is that we’re doing everything we can do to make sure that students and staff members are in a safe environment," Bowman said. “We’re taking all the necessary protocols that we can take, adhering to all the CDC guidelines and DHEC guidelines as it relates to cleaning and sanitizing the areas.”
The school district remains in a hybrid learning model as the county stays in the “high spread" category, according to the state’s Department of Health. Masks are still mandatory for anyone inside a Colleton County school and social distancing is enforced at all times.
Anyone with questions about the district’s strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools can call (843) 782-4510.
