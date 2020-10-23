Coroner identifies victim of hit-and-run as troopers search for vehicle involved

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said a Goose Creek man died in a hit and Run Wednesday night on Highway 52.
Corey Ellington, 33, died in the incident, according to Coroner George Oliver.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Ellington and two vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 52 when Ellington was struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2015 to 2017 Ford F-150. Troopers say after striking Ellington, the truck’s driver left the scene and Ellington was then struck by a second vehicle, a Honda SUV.
Troopers said Ellington was dead on the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Highway Patrol crash investigators released information about the vehicle they are searching for, which they say should have damage to the left front area from the impact.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 800-768-1501; or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
