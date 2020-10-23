Crews clear I-26 accident in N. Charleston involving 4 vehicles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have cleared an accident on I-26 in North Charleston that involved four vehicles Friday night.
Highway Patrol said it happened on the westbound lanes near the Aviation Avenue exit. A call for the incident came in at 7:46 p.m.
Authorities said they were unsure about the injuries involved, and reported that three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Three westbound lanes were blocked as crews worked the scene.
Troopers are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.