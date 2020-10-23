Deputies release surveillance stills in West Ashley burglary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released stills of two men they are trying to identify in connection with a May burglary.
The men shown in the images threw an object through the front door of the O&E Foodmart on Ashley River Road on May 31, Lt. Chris Brokaw said.
Deputies say the two men then took scratch-off lottery tickets, a cash register and $300 in cash.
One of the two men was wearing a red jacket, white shorts, a white face mask and a black Nike hat. The second wore a black hoodie with writing on the front and charcoal black jeans.
Anyone with information on the identity of the people pictured in the photo should contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
