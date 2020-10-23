Driver killed after truck crashes into tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a truck crashed into a tree in Berkeley County Friday afternoon.
Highway Patrol officials said it happened in the Cross area on SC-6 near Short Cut Road at 3:21 p.m.
According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a 1999 Chevy Silverado was traveling east when it traveled off the road and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the truck.
Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was entrapped in the vehicle.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.