Police: Savannah Highway reopened after gas leak closes lanes
Firefighters say the gas leak was reported near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road. (Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | October 23, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 12:53 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Savannah Highway has been reopened after a gas leak reported in West Ashley closed the road.

The Charleston Fire Department says the gas leak was reported near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road.

A tweet released by the CFD says crews with Dominion Energy are responding to evaluate the situation.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said a third-party contractor doing excavation work in the area accidentally struck and damaged one of Dominion Energy’s natural gas lines.

Crews will remain on-site making final repairs for the next couple hours, but Fischer says the leak was secured at approximately 11:15 a.m.

