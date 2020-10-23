Police: Savannah Highway reopened after gas leak closes lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Savannah Highway has been reopened after a gas leak reported in West Ashley closed the road.
The Charleston Fire Department says the gas leak was reported near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road.
A tweet released by the CFD says crews with Dominion Energy are responding to evaluate the situation.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said a third-party contractor doing excavation work in the area accidentally struck and damaged one of Dominion Energy’s natural gas lines.
Crews will remain on-site making final repairs for the next couple hours, but Fischer says the leak was secured at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.