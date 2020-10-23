Family, friends remember fallen S.C. deputy killed during traffic stop

“On behalf of Greenville County Schools, we want to extend our prayers, sympathy and support to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to his current assignment, Sgt. Conley Jumper was a longtime member of our School Enforcement team and I was fortunate to know him and consider him a friend. His large physical presence was only a small part of who he was. He was a man who lit up a room with an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and a passion for service. His ability to connect with people and respect all individuals made him a great deputy. His loss will be felt for a long time both personally and professionally and those of us in GCS grieve together with his family, his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and the countless individuals who considered him a friend.”