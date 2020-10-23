Newborn baby taken from Louisiana hospital found safe

By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson | October 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 3:28 PM

MONROE, La. (KSLA) - The baby taken from a Monroe hospital on Thursday night has been found safe.

According to KNOE, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

St. Francis Medical Center a statement Friday morning following the infant’s return:

On Thursday, October 22, a situation occurred that involved the abduction of a newborn. The infant has been found, unharmed, and has been returned to the hospital. In response to this incident, St. Francis Medical Center took immediate action and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.
Appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.
We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital. We are appreciative of the swift actions of our law enforcement and team members and will continue to pray for all involved in this family incident.
TROOP F NEWS RELEASE October 23, 2020 Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory **UPDATE** The child was returned to St....

The baby was born on October 22, 2020 at 7:04 a.m. with a medical condition that will require treatment.

According to Louisiana State Police, the possible father, Travis Hargrove, 35, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.

