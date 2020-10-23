N.C. deputy dies day after after testing positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina deputy died earlier this week after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Danny H. Rouse, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, felt ill at work on October 19 and was admitted to the hospital the following day where she tested positive for coronavirus, according to Guilford County Sheriff D.H. Rogers.
According to the sheriff, Rouse was working as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro when she left early because she wasn’t feeling well. On Oct. 20, she was admitted to the hospital and died on Oct. 21 from a medical-related issue.
Rouse tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.
Rogers announced Rouse’s death while also warning those who were in courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday, Oct. 19.
“Our team suffered a terrible loss,” Rogers said. “No words can adequately express our sadness.”
