N.C. state trooper locates missing person from S.C. during traffic enforcement duty, reunites with family

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper helped reunite a missing person from South Carolina with their family.
Trooper C.N. Barker was conducting traffic enforcement in Macon County, N.C. when she saw a vehicle stopped in the travel lanes of U.S. 23.
Trooper Barker saw that the driver was disoriented and needed medical attention, and while investigating, she found that the person had been reported missing from South Carolina.
Troopers said Barker started the reuniting process while emergency responders took the person to the hospital to be evaluated.
“The SHP reunited a missing person from South Carolina with their loved ones this week, thanks to the work of our member,” the N.C. State Highway Patrol said on social media.
