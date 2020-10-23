Nonprofit hopes to raise $200K to help students struggling with literacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds are expected to gather virtually on Friday morning for Reading Partners' annual Books and Breakfast fundraising event.
Reading Partners says they are a program that partners tutors with students in area schools who need help with their literacy and reading levels.
A June 2020 report by McKinsey and Company anticipates that most students will lose an average of seven months of learning because of COVID-19, but low-income students will fall behind by more than a year.
Reading Partners says the goal of this year’s Books and Breakfast event is to raise $200,000 to benefit the students who are enrolled in the program. As of Friday morning, they say $131,000 had been raised.
Typically, tutors meet with students at their respective schools, but because of COVID-19, Reading Partners says they have had to take their curriculum and sessions virtual. The organization’s new online tutoring program is called Reading Partners Connects.
Michal Higdon was the emcee if this year’s event.
Reading Partners says people can watch the event, learn more about volunteering or even donate on their website.
