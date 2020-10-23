Plexiglass Partitions delivered to Colleton County schools

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says 6,000 plexiglass desk partitions were delivered to schools in the county.
The school district says the partitions were delivered Tuesday and they are one of several tools that Colleton County officials have put in place to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement released by the school district says the partitions were provided by the South Carolina Department of Education and they will be deployed in CCSD blended learning classrooms over the next few weeks.
Some partitions will be kept in storage for use when CCSD returns to full face-to-face learning, but the statement says in addition to desk partitions, CCSD staff members use other strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in district schools.
CCSD says schools are cleaned daily, comprehensively disinfected every Wednesday and mask wearing is mandated for anyone on district properties.
Anyone with questions about desk partitions or CCSD’s strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools are asked to call 843-782-4510.
