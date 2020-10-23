Road resurfacing to begin soon in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say about 50 different roads in West Ashley could soon be re-surfaced as part of Charleston County’s Transportation Sales Tax projects for the year.
Over the next few months, roads across multiple different West Ashley neighborhoods will be re-paved and Charleston County Pavement Manager Mackenzie Kelley says this could also mean some sidewalks identified as trip hazards will be re-done as well.
Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax Project plans state that construction is expected to take place in phases.
Kelley says the first neighborhoods seeing improvements will be the Longbranch neighborhood, the Savage Road Area, Gadsden Village and Heathwood neighborhoods.
That construction is expected to begin on November 16 and officials say it will last about seven days.
At the end of November, Kelley say phase two is planned to begin in Forest Lakes, Parsonage, and Ashland areas in West Ashley. She says that paving is expected to last around 20 days.
Sanders Brothers Construction Company will be doing the road resurfacing and Kelley says construction is expected to finish up in mid-February on Medical Plaza Drive in North Charleston.
The total project is expected to cost around $2,862,314, but officials say it is funded by the transportation sales tax.
Kelley says they have released a list for all of the road resurfacing dates and roads included in the project, but all of these schedules are tentative right now and could be altered due to rain or cold weather.
