Salvation Army reopens in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army Family store in Georgetown says they are opening back up for the first time since March.
The Salvation Army says they have remained closed since the start of the pandemic to keep their customers and volunteers safe.
However, with so many out of work, organizers say people in the area have come to the Salvation Army in real need of their affordable items, prompting their opening Friday.
Salvation Army Lieutenant Joshua Smith says he has received multiple calls a day asking him if and when the store will reopen.
The Georgetown Salvation Army Family Store says they provide clothes, furniture and other household items to hundreds of people, including families who may have lost everything to a fire or flooding.
Smith says the biggest loss to the community has been one of the organization’s programs that allows families in need to use vouchers to purchase clothes.
Opening back up Friday will not only help the community, but Smith says it is necessary for the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign.
Because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army says they may not be able to have all the Red Kettles they normally would this holiday season. They say this will tremendously impact their donations, which normally sets them up for the entire year.
Smith says the opening ceremony will take place at the Georgetown Salvation Army Family Store at 10 a.m. Friday.
