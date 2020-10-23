Some Lowcountry hospitals near acute bed capacity, worry another COVID surge happening

“We’ve absolutely encouraged through any channel we can, folks to get a flu shot this year because it’s not that the flu shot protects you from COVID, it’s that the healthcare system is very taxed right now. So if you get the flu shot, even if you get the flu with the flu shot because that does sometimes happen, most health experts will tell you that your symptoms will be less severe and you’ll be less likely to be hospitalized from the flu,” Resetar said.