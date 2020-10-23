Summerville teacher recognized as ‘Educator of the Month’

“As the first educator in Dorchester School District Two to teach financial literacy at the middle school level, Ms. Centers' dedication and passion led her to create her own curriculum,” said Treasurer Loftis. “Her initiative is a shining example of the teachers who are working to bring these essential lessons into the classroom. We’re pleased that the Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program has created a community of educators like Ms. Centers, who can learn, build and share these skills with their fellow teachers to benefit their students.”