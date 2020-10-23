Summerville teacher recognized as ‘Educator of the Month’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized a Gregg Middle School teacher for the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for October.
Lexie Centers, a 13-year Career and Technology Education teacher has been recognized for the award, a statement from Loftis' office said.
“As the first educator in Dorchester School District Two to teach financial literacy at the middle school level, Ms. Centers' dedication and passion led her to create her own curriculum,” said Treasurer Loftis. “Her initiative is a shining example of the teachers who are working to bring these essential lessons into the classroom. We’re pleased that the Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program has created a community of educators like Ms. Centers, who can learn, build and share these skills with their fellow teachers to benefit their students.”
The statement said Centers first introduced financial literacy as a course in 2015 after having taught an assortment of business curriculums at the high school and middle school level.
“Money management is common to every man; it isn’t biased or prejudiced. However, in my experience, the knowledge base for financial literacy is all over the map,” Centers shared. “I believe passionately that the ability to understand and manage money is one of the most important life skills we teach students, and as a Financial Literacy Master Teacher, I’ve been able to share my passion and expertise with other likeminded educators.”
The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office says their Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program provides incentives to K-12 teachers who are experts in the area of financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their schools and districts.
Through the program, participating teachers have access to specialized training and financial literacy curriculum resources that will better enable them to promote financial literacy education in K-12 schools, a statement from Loftis' office said.
