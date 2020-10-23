Trump blames Pelosi for lack of progress on coronavirus relief bill

(CBS News) - Welker asked Mr. Trump about why he hasn’t pushed Congress to reach a deal on a coronavirus relief bill, as millions of Americans have lost their jobs and face food insecurity because of the pandemic.
“Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to approve it. I do,” Mr. Trump said, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have engaged in negotiations for weeks over a deal, but Mr. Trump said Pelosi was waiting until after the election.
“She’d love to have some victories on a date called November 3,” Mr. Trump said. Pelosi has repeatedly said that she wants to pass a stimulus bill before the election. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Republican senators that he warned the White House against reaching a deal before the election.
Biden noted that the House passed a $3.4 trillion bill in May, and a slimmed-down $2.4 trillion bill last month.
“Why isn’t he talking to his Republican friends?” Biden said. “It’s not new. It’s been out there. This HEROES Act has been sitting there.”
Mr. Trump claimed that the HEROES Act, passed by Democrats, was a “bailout” for blue states. Biden said that, if elected, he would care about states controlled by Democrats and by Republicans.
“I don’t see red states and blue states. What I see is American, United States,” Biden said.
