Warm and mainly dry weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough will keep a small rain chance in the forecast again today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible this morning and afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine later today. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. More warm weather is ahead for the upcoming weekend. The weather looks pretty dry for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see only a small chance of rain both days. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s.