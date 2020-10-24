Drive-thru turkey giveaway aims to feed 200 families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are coming together Saturday to give away turkey breasts and bags of food in a drive-thru setting.
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and the Charleston Hispanic Association partnered together to distribute food, including 8-10 pound boneless turkey breasts, to families in need.
The drive-thru giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston Hispanic Association on Savannah Highway.
The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say resources will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
A media advisory about the event says attendees can safely stay in their cars and they will be assisted by a staff member.
