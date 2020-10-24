Gullah Society to hold celebration of life for late founder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gullah Society will come together Saturday to celebrate the life of their founder after his passing on October 7th.
Dr. Ajani Ade Ofunniyin, known in the community as “Dr. O," was the Gullah Society’s founder and former executive director.
The Gullah Society says Ofunniyin dedicated a great part of his life to shining a light on Gullah Geechee heritage. They say his most recent focus was on the state and federal fate of the Gullah Geechee burial grounds and cemeteries around Charleston. He also worked to conduct DNA research into Gullah Geechee ancestry.
The Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Brittlebank Park, located at 185 Lockwood Drive in downtown Charleston. A viewing will begin at 12 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
Organizers have asked family members to dress in all white.
They also ask that attendees wear face masks and be mindful of social distancing.
The ceremony is scheduled to be live streamed on the Gullah Society’s Facebook page.
Additional information can be found through the Gullah Society website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.