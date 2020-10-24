Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2005, file photo Texas gubernatorial candidate Kinky Friedman, center, poses with attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, and country singer Jerry Jeff Walker at a campaign fundraiser at Willie Nelson's ranch outside Austin, Texas. Walker has donated his music archives to The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University. The school in San Marcos on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, announced the acquisition from the 75-year-old Walker, who in the 1960s emerged from New York's Greenwich Village folk scene. (Source: JACK PLUNKETT)