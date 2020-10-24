Lowcountry hospitals collect hundreds of pounds of unwanted medications

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry hospitals and law enforcement agencies participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24.
The goal of the annual event is to help curb the opioid epidemic by properly disposing unused or expired prescription medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage.
The American Medical Association says 40 states are also reporting increases in opioid related mortality.
Here’s a breakdown of pounds collected for a few Lowcountry hospitals:
- Summerville Medical Center: 105.57 pounds
- Trident Medical Center: 95.4 pounds
- Colleton Medical Center: 77.4 pounds
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to interact and assist the community in getting these medications off the streets and safely disposed the proper way," said Director of Pharmacy at Trident Medical Center Doug Baldwin.
Even though this event is over, you can still drop off unwanted medicines at most pharmacies.
