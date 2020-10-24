Lowcountry locations to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A variety of places in the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says this day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The DEA says Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. They reported 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2018.
Any expired, unwanted, and unused medications will be collected Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The DEA’s website lists the following collection sites in the Lowcountry:
- Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort
- Lowcountry Senior Center, Charleston
- MUSC Drug Discovery Building, Charleston
- Trident Medical Center, Charleston
- Warring Senior Center, Charleston
- Department of Public Safety, Folly Beach
- Goose Creek Police Department, Goose Creek
- Vincent Drug Store, Johns Island
- Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Moncks Corner
- Santee Cooper Headquarters, Moncks Corner
- Tidewater Pharmacy, Mount Pleasant
- Wal-Mart (Wando Crossing Shopping Center), Mount Pleasant
- Piggly Wiggly on Old Edisto Dr., Orangeburg
- Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg
- Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Pawleys Island
- Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville
- Summerville Medical Center, Summerville
- Summerville Police Department, Summerville
- Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro
The DEA also lists year-around pharmaceutical disposal locations.
