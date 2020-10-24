Mount Pleasant to get new dog park, sports area and more under Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town officials have approved $5.4 million dollars to spruce up the last untouched section of Waterfront park.
The plans are a part of the third phase of development in Waterfront park and include a public dog park, basketball and Racquetball courts, splash area, track and workout area.
“This is the entryway to Mount Pleasant and right now, to look off you’ll see it’s overgrown,” councilmember Jake Rambo said. “In the future, you’re going to look off and see kids in the splash pad, people playing on the basketball court. It will be a great option for our people.”
Part of the funds will also be used to create a monument for first responders.
Nicholas Christ has been working with town councilmembers for months to bring the project together. He said he’s glad to see many multi-use areas in the works for the space.
“Every day when I come into Mount Pleasant, I always look down to the left and think this deserves to be spruced up,” Christ said. “I figured it would be good to have an area that serves the community and promotes exercise.”
Councilmember Gary Santos said construction is expected to begin in 2021.
“I think this will be a world class park,” Santos said. “There will be so many things for you to do if you don’t want to fish, you can certainly come over here and work out and enjoy the amenities that we will have over here.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.