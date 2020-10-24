No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

There were a few worries at Death Valley when Etienne headed to the locker room in the third quarter. Turns out, he needed a better start. Etienne said he received an IV to deal with cramping muscles — and he blamed it partly on not eating a proper, substantial breakfast. Etienne said he had a simple bowl of cereal that was not hearty enough to sustain him for a noon game. He said he’ll make sure he’s fortified next week with eggs and sausage when the Tigers face Boston College early next Saturday.