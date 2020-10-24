Police asking for public’s help to find missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
Sterlin Casseus, 24, was last seen in June and last spoken with on the phone in late July, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a 1999 Dark Green Toyota Camry, though he is unemployed and believed to be without financial assistance, police say.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Detective at 843-743-7200.
