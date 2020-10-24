RCSD: 4 arrested for helping inmate carry out ‘hits’ from prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people accused of helping an inmate carry out attacks on victims in Columbia while he was behind bars have now also been charged.
Harvester Jackson, 29, is serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery and burglary at the Kirkland Correctional Institute.
Investigators say he connected with people outside prison and got them to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home in Columbia in April 2020.
The victim told police that shooting wasn’t the first one she believes Jackson ordered. She also accused him of destroying her vehicle, which was found on fire with several bullet holes in June 2019.
In July 2020, Jackson was arrested and slapped with additional charges of accessory to attempted murder, accessory to discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and accessory to arson.
Friday, police said they have arrested the co-conspirators who helped Jackson carry out his alleged plot.
Deputies say Jackson reached out to Chadrick Morgan first about carrying out the April shooting, but Morgan declined.
However, Morgan introduced Jackson to Isaiah Smith, who was willing to carry out the hit, deputies said.
Officials say Jackson paid Smith $300 to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Jackson is also accused of paying his sister, Jasmine Jackson, $125 to drive Smith to the victim’s home for the shooting.
Morgan, Smith and Jasmine Jackson now all face charges.
Investigators also tracked down the suspect they believe shot and torched Jackson’s ex-girlfriend’s car back in 2019, but that person has since died, police said.
In addition to these arrests, deputies say Jackson was in a relationship with a correction’s officer -- Dontell Gillard.
Gillard faces charges for having an inappropriate relationship with Jackson and having knowledge of the April shooting, deputies said.
Here are the charges each person faces:
- Isaiah Jordan Smith -- attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He was arrested Sept. 17.
- Jasmine Jackson -- attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. She was arrested Sept. 25 and remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
- Chadrick Morgan -- accessory to attempted murder and accessory to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Dontell Gillard -- misconduct in office and sexual misconduct with an inmate – first degree
On top of this investigation, Jackson is accused of previously ordering hits from prison that led to two other shootings. The first shooting took place on Swandale Drive on Aug. 12, 2018. During that time, victims told law enforcement that two of their vehicles were shot at while parked at their home. One of the victims also dated Jackson previously.
The second shooting happened on Aug. 27, 2019, on Humphrey Drive. During that shooting, someone fired shots at a home on that road. Investigators uncovered evidence that Jackson made threats to do so.
The investigation into those shootings is ongoing, deputies said.
