S.C. reports 628 new cases of COVID-19, 14 confirmed deaths

S.C. reports 628 new cases of COVID-19, 14 confirmed deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 628 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 12:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 628 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

DHEC said there were also 57 new probable cases, 14 confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,836, probable cases to 7,505, confirmed deaths to 3,560, and 233 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,851,769
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 5,727
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.0%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,991 88
Berkeley County 5,822 89
Charleston County 16,518 254
Colleton County 1,188 47
Dorchester County 4,457 95
Georgetown County 1,924 39
Orangeburg County 3,273 129
Williamsburg County 1,275 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1024 Case_and_Probable_Summ... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

1024 Deaths_10_24_2020_1.pdf by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.