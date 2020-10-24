Sheriff: Man leads deputies in chase in stolen tractor trailer in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stealing a tractor and trailer rig worth more than $100,000 and leading deputies in a chase in Orangeburg County.
Jordan Williams of Orangeburg was charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. His bond was set on Friday at $18,115.
“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor trailer back,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "Including the pursuit of my deputies.”
Williams' arrest stems from an incident on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. when authorities received a report of a tractor trailer stolen from a residential area off North Road.
As deputies were responding to the victim’s home, they received word that the company’s GPS system had placed the big rig in the Shillings Bridge Road area.
“Deputies were able to catch up with the truck as it traveled west on Shillings Bridge Road,” OCSO officials said. “However, the driver sped up as indicated by heavy smoke coming from the exhaust stacks, according to the report.”
A report states, at several points, the driver of the tractor trailer swerved to block deputies as they attempted to get around and in front of the vehicle.
“When the tractor trailer traveled on Dragstrip Road near North, officers from that agency threw out stop strips,” the sheriff’s office said. “The truck continued on until blowing a tire a few miles later. The tractor trailer was found to be hauling a load of concrete worth an estimated $6,000.”
