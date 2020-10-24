Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Tropical Depression 28 is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Cuba, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the northeast Yucatan Peninsula. (Source: National Hurricane Center/Twitter)
By Associated Press | October 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 9:24 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed south of Cuba Saturday amid forecasts the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 28 emerged about 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. By Saturday evening, the storm had top sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving slowly toward the north-northwest.

Forecasters say the depression is expected to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon was located about 615 miles northeast of Bermuda on Saturday afternoon.

Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 80mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

