Vice President Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Greenville this week for a campaign rally, according to campaign officials.
In a release from the Trump Campaign, officials said Vice President Pence would be in Greenville on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
We’re told the “Make America Great Again!” Victory Rally will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.
The Greenville event will be held at Donaldson Airport, and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Campaign officials say all attendees “will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.”
CBS News reported on Saturday night that Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short tested positive for COVID-19. Short is now quarantining.
“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” said Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley in a statement. He said the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.
