Charleston County deputy injured in Don Holt crash returning home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured this past summer in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge is returning home following rehabilitation in Georgia.
Deputy Mike Costanzo announced on Sunday that he was coming back home to the Lowcountry after months of rehabilitation at an Atlanta medical facility. He said said he has a lot of rehabilitation ahead of him when he travels back to the Lowcountry, and was going to continue to work hard and fight through the pain.
“I will see everyone in Charleston and again thank you very much for everything you have done!” Costanzo said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.
Costanzo’s last day of rehabilitation at the Atlanta center is this Thursday.
His injuries stem from an incident on July 1 when Will Ellis, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle, and Costanzo stopped in his county-issued sheriff’s cruiser to help them.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck being used to haul a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s vehicle which, in turn, struck Costanzo and Ellis, knocking Ellis over the side wall of the bridge and into the water below where Ellis died.
Costanzo worked with the sheriff’s office from 1994 to 2006, and returned to the agency in April of 2017.
Deputies say he has served as a much-loved school resource officer at Sullivan’s Island Elementary during the school year and was assigned to the Marine Patrol Unit this past summer.
