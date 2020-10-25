Company providing free rides to the polls for Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company is gearing up to provide a free ride to the polls for Charleston residents without transportation.
Plus1Vote, an organization that encourages people to vote, says they are partnering with Lyft to cover ride expenses up to $20 round trip. They say this offer begins Tuesday and lasts during early voting and on Election Day.
A study done through Tisch College found that 19-35% of people do not vote due to lack of transportation. It reports that this disproportionately impacts younger adults, seniors, and low-income eligible voters the most.
The study says it’s estimated that more than 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls for the last presidential election because they lacked a safe and cost-effective way to get there.
Organizers with Plus1Vote says the offer will also extend to parts of Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. They say Richland County, in the South Carolina Midlands, will benefit from the partnership with Lyft as well.
More information can be found about Plus1Vote and how to get a free ride by clicking here.
