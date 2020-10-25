S.C. reports 1,281 new cases of COVID-19, 7 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,281 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
DHEC said there were also 15 new probable cases, 7 confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, probable cases to 7,535, confirmed deaths to 3,567, and 235 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
