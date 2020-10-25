South Carolina falls at LSU 52-24

Palmer’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the first by LSU in Tiger Stadium since Eric Martin did it in 1981. The return hardly looked promising when Palmer mishandled the kickoff and had to stop and bend over to pick it up at his own 7 as South Carolina’s kickoff unit converged. But Palmer was able to side-step a couple tacklers, made his way across the width of the field and outran remaining pursuers down the opposite sidelined from which he started.