Trident Medical Center looks to hire 60 nurses amid nationwide shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center has around 60 open nursing positions directors want to fill this year.
Chief nursing officer Mary Kaye Halterman said Trident is trying to get ahead of projected worsening of a national nursing shortage over the next decade.
“Now more than ever, there’s a lot of us that are getting ready to retire,” Halterman said. “Trident Medical Center’s goal is hiring 125 nurses, and we have 60 more to go. We are looking for young, professional nurses who want to practice their craft here at Trident Medical Center.”
The United States Department of Health estimates that over the next decade, South Carolina will have among the largest nursing shortage deficits with around 10,400 jobs unfilled statewide.
Halterman who has been in nursing for more than four decades says the key to slowing the shortage in the Lowcountry will be to invest in nursing education and pull from qualified graduates.
“We are grateful when we get a cohort of new grads because they are our future. And that’s really what we have got to look forward to,” Halterman said. “So, hospitals like Trident and other HCA hospitals try to work with other schools and their surrounding areas, wherever it may be, and bring students in.”
Trident Medical Center is hosting a registered nurse hiring event on Tuesday starting at noon. People interested should pre-register online here.
