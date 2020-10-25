Troopers investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a single vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Cabin Road at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, when it ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch, a driveway culvert, and then a tree.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck is in Prisma Health Richland Hospital after being transported from the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. They say the driver was wearing a seat belt.
Troopers say the front-seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and has died.
Highway patrol says to contact The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.