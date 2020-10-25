Troopers: Two dead, one hospitalized after crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two of three people have died in a crash in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say a Nissan Maxima was traveling west on US-176 around 3:32 a.m. Friday, when it ran off the road to the right, corrected itself, then ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle was transported to the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.
They say the front seat passenger and the back seat passenger have died.
SCHP says to contact The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
