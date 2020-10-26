Beaufort woman wins lottery after stop at voting station

Beaufort woman wins lottery after stop at voting station
After casting her ballot, a Beaufort woman says she stopped at the Parkers #58 on Savannah Highway in Beaufort for a refreshing drink and decided to play some numbers. (Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | October 26, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 10:48 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Lowcountry woman has won $2 million after she bought a ticket on her way home from voting.

After casting her ballot, a Beaufort woman says she stopped at the Parkers #58 on Savannah Highway in Beaufort for a refreshing drink and decided to play some numbers.

The next day, The South Carolina Education Lottery says she checked her ticket and while she thought she won $1,000, her husband looked at the ticket and disagreed.

“No, I think it’s more than that,” her husband said.

The couple matched the first five numbers drawn on Friday, Oct. 9 (5, 11, 25, 27, 64 and Megaball®: 13) to win $1 million. Because she spent the extra $1 for Megaplier®, the lottery says her prize was doubled to $2 million.

As for the millionaire’s plans:  “I’m keeping it low key,” she said.

The Beaufort Mega Millions® winner overcame odds of 1 in 12,607,306 to win $2 million and the lottery said Parkers #58 in Beaufort received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.