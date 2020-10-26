CCSO: Woman goes on crime spree, sets home and Jeep on fire

“A few minutes later, a call was dispatched that a vehicle was struck by another vehicle and abandoned in the road. Deputies responded to Old Lake Road and observed a car with rear end damage, parked in the road. Witnesses advised that a Jeep Wrangler struck the car and fled the scene afterwards. Deputies located the driver, Jeffery Graham, in a nearby wooded area. Graham advised that earlier that day, he told Simpson that he wanted to end their relationship. He advised that Simpson was irate afterwards. He then stated that Simpson took his Jeep Wrangler and started chasing him when he tried to leave in his daughter’s vehicle,” according to the CCSO.