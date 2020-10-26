Charleston City Council considering contract to develop a smokestacks preservation plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is considering taking steps to preserve the smokestacks in the Eastside Community. This comes after the community’s push to save them when the city said the smokestacks were deemed structurally deficient.
The smokestacks are located at the St. Julian Devine Community Center on Drake Street in downtown Charleston.
On Tuesday, Charleston City Council will vote on whether they should approve a contract with an engineering firm to come up with a plan to preserve the 135-feet smokestacks.
The contract could cost up to $200,000. It’s a fraction of the $3 million price tag to preserve them.
Charleston area preservation groups and people in the Eastside community say the smokestacks are part of Charleston’s industrial history. They were used to incinerate trash.
The stacks are at risk of falling on homes nearby during a hurricane or earthquake.
If the city approves complete preservation, the city says the money could come from fund reserves and property tax generated funds from the Cooper River Bridge Tax Increment Financing, which is not a tax increase.
However, about half of the funds are slated to come from fundraising efforts.
City officials say a newly developed committee is tasked with coming up with funding sources and discussing future plans for the smokestacks. City officials say the committee is made up of two council members, people from the neighborhood association, preservation group representatives and city staff.
The city has also discussed other options for the smokestacks which include preserving about half the stacks for a cost of about $1.5 million or removing them for a cost of $500,000.
City officials say the smokestacks are being inspected again on Tuesday. It will take about five days to get that report.
