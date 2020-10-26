Charleston Co. superintendent to update parents on school reopening plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to update parents and board members Monday about the next phase of reopening as hundreds of students still remain on a wait list to return in person.
As of Oct. 1, the school district had more than 23,000 students learning in person every day and 19,000 learning virtually. More than 1,500 of those learning from home were still wanting to return in-person but remained on a wait list.
During the board’s monthly meeting, Postlewait is set to talk about the district’s plans for the “second nine weeks" as they approach the end of their first nine weeks of having school buildings open during the pandemic.
District staff are also set to give an update on the learning pods that were set to launch earlier this month. Those pods, also known as pandemic pods, are small groups of students that meet up in a home or larger space. The group is run by an adult who can care for the children and help them with their virtual lessons.
In September, the planning for these pods was still in its early phase, but the focus at the start was on students at a few schools in North Charleston. The district says some of those leading the pods could include retired teachers, staff members, and parents.
On Monday, the school board could vote to officially give themselves a pay raise. Earlier this month, they approved to raise their pay to $800 per month and $900 per month for the board chair. Currently, each member earns $25 per meeting.
The board meeting starts at 4 p.m. and can be watched here.
