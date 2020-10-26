Columbus Co. man accused of injuring newborn

“The infant’s father, Justin Dewayne Williamson, 22, was alone with the infant while her mother, Crystal Hall, 21, was taking care of business in Whiteville,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "The father advised that he stuck his finger in the infant’s mouth, cutting the infant’s mouth. The infant then began choking on blood. He then did a finger sweep of her throat, cutting her again. He then thought she was no longer breathing, after attempting CPR, he rushed the infant outside to another family member. He said he might have hit her head on the way outside but he wasn’t sure. Hall was contacted and came home. The baby was then transported to the hospital after some time had passed. Williamson told a different story of what happened while at the hospital. Upon examination, blood was found in the infant’s nose and mouth.