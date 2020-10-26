Deputies seek public’s help as investigation continues into Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man Oct. 10.
Deputies say they initially responded to a call about an individual who had been shot at an undisclosed location and then driven to a family residence in the Johnsville area of Smoaks.
Colleton County Fire Rescue transported the injured male to Colleton Medical Center where deputies say he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
A second caller reporting damage to a vehicle from gunfire eventually led to the discovery of the primary crime scene, which deputies say was located at a remote intersection off Drain Road.
The caller stated that his vehicle was struck by gunfire from the wood line, however deputies say he was unable to identify any suspects.
CCSO Investigators, assisted by Agents from SLED’s Crime Scene Unit, say they processed the primary crime scene well into the next morning.
Deputies say the caller, whose vehicle was struck by gunfire from multiple unidentified assailants in the wood line, did return fire from his vehicle and his shots did not strike any of the assailants.
The 17-year-old man who died was one of at least three assailants that ambushed the caller and deputies say the man was struck multiple times by projectiles fired from one or more of the co-conspirators in the ambush.
Investigators say they received information from several citizens concerned that the caller’s family is being targeted over the death of the 17-year-old suspect from earlier in the month.
The information was preceded by two drive-by shootings in the Smoaks area and deputies say citizens reported a suspicious vehicle that was seen lurking around a residence.
The vehicle was observed at least three times Saturday and at one point, deputies say even parked outside a residence on the dead-end road. Investigators say they located the suspicious vehicle at a bar nearby around 11 p.m.
Inside the vehicle, investigators say they observed three handguns and one rifle.
Two of the weapons were reported stolen and two of the weapons matched the calibers of spent casings recovered from Friday night’s Smoaks shootings, deputies say.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle owner and operator, Joshua Kareem Dubois, was arrested for possession of a stolen pistol, receiving stolen goods and possession of crack cocaine.
All four weapons and ammunition were seized for comparison to evidence from the other incidents, but investigators say anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
