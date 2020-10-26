Dominion Energy looking to add more property for emergencies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee says Dominion Energy is planning to expand its property in West Ashley in order to have more space for emergency equipment.
The TRC says they are reviewing plans for additional office space and storage space for Dominion Energy. Committee plans say this is on 11.269 acres of land on Henry Tecklenburg Drive in West Ashley.
Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says Dominion Energy is acquiring this portion of the Essex Farms property, across the road from the Marsh Oak Medical Offices.
“It’s all a part of our region being prepared for hurricanes to make sure that we can keep the power up and running and we have places to store our machinery and equipment during a hurricane event,” Lindsey said.
He says the city has worked with Dominion Energy throughout the planning process and they think this is a great location for them to have these services. It’s right across the road from existing Dominion Energy office space.
Lindsey says this is a great location because it is close to downtown as well as other areas of the city that they serve, like Johns Island and West Ashley. He also says the area will be buffered with existing trees and vegetation.
TRC documents says once they approve site plans, it will move to the city’s Planning Commission.
