Dorchester District 2 continuing hybrid learning through Nov. 6

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 will continue in the School Based Hybrid Instructional Model through Nov. 6, district officials said on Monday.
A press release by the district cited an Oct. 22 DHEC disease activity report which showed the percent positive rate showed a slight increase raising that metric from medium to high.
“This resulted in an overall rating of high for the county,” DD2 officials said.
“Dorchester School District Two will continue to monitor disease activity weekly in order to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and community," district officials said."Please note that Virtual Academy students will follow their online learning schedules.”
