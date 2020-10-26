Keep Charleston Beautiful to hold Halloween clean-up event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep Charleston Beautiful says they will be hosting a Halloween-themed community clean-up event, along Highway 17 in West Ashley.
Organizers say their “Hallo-clean” Litter Walk will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The morning of the event, volunteers will check in at one of four participating local businesses and help to clean the main roads, sidewalks, side streets or parking lots in the surrounding areas, event organizers say.
Those interested in participating in the litter walk must pre-register for one of the four check-in locations, and arrive by 9:30 a.m. to receive their supplies, which Keep Charleston Beautiful says they will supply.
Supplies will include gloves, visibility vests, trash grabbers, trash bags, water, first-aid kits, hand sanitizer and bug spray, if needed, the organization says.
Event organizers say splitting the cleanup effort into four main sections will allow volunteers to have a widespread impact, while working in a limited amount of time.
Volunteers can register by by visiting the Facebook event page or clicking their preferred check-in location below:
Additional instructions will be given during check-in regarding proper bag disposal and supply return.
In keeping with the Halloween theme, Keep Charleston Beautiful says both youth and adult volunteers are invited to wear costumes during the event, which will conclude with a prize for the best costume. Volunteers are also encouraged to note unusual litter objects found during the event, as the organization says a prize will be given for the strangest item found.
Keep Charleston Beautiful says volunteers are required to wear face masks during the event and ensure they maintain proper social distancing while volunteering.
For more information, please contact Keep Charleston Beautiful Coordinator Jamie Gillette at GilletteJ@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7501.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.