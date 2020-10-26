Mother, son found stabbed to death inside Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a mother and her son were found stabbed to death inside a home in Salisbury Saturday evening.
The double homicide was reported after the victims were found inside a home on the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m.
Police said early on that foul play was suspected, but did not reveal the cause of death until Monday. Investigators say the victims - identified as 61-year-old Debra Greene Brumley and her son, 38-year-old Jonathan Lee Brumley - died from “multiple stab wounds.”
Officials have not released any possible motive in the killings and have not said if they are looking at any suspects.
Police blocked the road for several hours to investigate after the victims were found Saturday.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.
