New apartments coming to growing upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New apartments are under construction and developers say they are finalizing plans in the upper peninsula area of Charleston.
City of Charleston Technical Review Committee plans show 231 new apartments are under construction and could soon be complete on Brigade Street on the upper peninsula.
The City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says the design plans for the apartments were approved by the city a few years ago, and now the project is back at the TRC for final sidewalk and parking lot plan changes.
TRC plans show that the Brigade Street apartments will take up 8.35 acres of land. Lindsey says they are an extension of The Merchant apartments and right next to the existing Foundry Point apartments.
“This is a place that is the right place to grow, re-using formerly industrial properties,” Lindsey said. “It’s close to our city-center, connected by good transportation infrastructure, and it’s a place where you’re going to see more growth both from jobs and new residences in the future.”
Lindsey says the Brigade Street apartments will be market-rate apartments.
He says the developers are seeking to get these final plans approved as soon as possible. Should they get that approval soon, Lindsey believes the apartments could be completed in the next few months.
